'Everybody just needs to slow down and pay attention to the signs...' Road closures creating traffic issues for Terre Haute neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) -- People living and working on Terre Haute's northside said a road closure is creating traffic issues. We're talking about the Lafayette Avenue road work. The intersection at 25th Street is closed and will remain that way through November 20.

The City Engineer's Office is overseeing the work. It's called the Lafayette Avenue project. The Director of Inspection for the City Engineer's Office told us that this project has been in the works for years.

Up until recently, the city hasn't had enough funding to do this project. They received the funding last year and started this project soon after.

The city says to get around right now you need to be paying attention and following the posted signs. City engineer Bradley Utz said, "It's not that much longer, just take the detour. There's a way around and it's not going to be forever."

The city says the 25th Street intersection will be closed until mid-November. After that, it will remain open until the city resurfaces the whole area.

But our newsroom heard concerns from many of you about the road closure.

One local business owner says before today at 12 o'clock in the afternoon this road was a scary sight to see.

Another business owner told us that someone ran through his fence. He said he had to buy caution tape to make sure that didn't happen again. He said this road is the craziest he has seen in a long time.

Bryan Sponsler is an Allstate insurance agency owner. His building is located on Lafayette Avenue. He believes the reason that this road has been so crazy has to do with people not caring.

He said people need to be more aware of their surroundings especially behind the wheel. He said, "You know everybody just needs to slow down and pay attention to the signs. There's signage that's way back down the road that says that the road is closed ahead. Folks aren't paying attention to it."

While Sponsler's business hasn't been directly affected by the road closures, he said he is ready for this project to be done.

"We're looking forward to the end result. Which is an improved traffic flow, better safety for everybody driving on this road, and better drainage."

For more information, you can call the City Engineer's Office. That number is 812-244-4944.