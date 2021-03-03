Riverwalk coming to Newton, Illinois

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - Almost a foot of melted snow can really get the Embarrass river moving. The trail system that crosses the river hopes to do the same for Newton residents.

Newton mayor Mark Bolander says, "We have a lot of users. We have a lot of walkers, joggers, bike riders that use that. Early morning, late afternoon, early evening. Getting a lot of use out of it."

There have been three phases completed of the eagle trail project so far. Those three phases included a new aquatic center, fixing up the historic bridge and the first leg of the trails, and fixing up the downtown sidewalks. Now the fourth phase will build a new river walk.

Bolander says, "It is on the south side of the river and it is roughly three-quarters of a mile long. Then it ends there in Peterson park."

The river walk will connect the park and the already completed first leg of the trail system.

The project is estimated to cost 1.2 million dollars. One million of that will come from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement program.

Bolander says, "It's more prep work than it is anything because they have to have a nice level surface. Then it has to be formed up."

Once the ground is ready crews will create a 10-foot wide concrete path. City officials hope to see the project completed by the end of the year.

Bolander says, "We're doing the best we can with what we have. Trying to provide a quality of life for our people all ages. From infants to seniors."