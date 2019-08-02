Clear

Riverton Parke reminds parents of backpack policy

The goal is to ensure a safe learning environment for students.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

Before you buy your child a new backpack this year, you may want to check the school's backpack policy.

As backpack sizes increase, some schools are saying so does the risk they pose in the event of an emergency.

Many schools are requiring students to leave their bags in their lockers throughout the school day. Riverton Parke is using social media to remind parents of the school's policy.

The Junior Senior High School only allows students to carry drawstring bags from class to class. Students can bring a backpack to school as long as it remains in their locker throughout the day.

Assistant Principal Abby Cleghorn says the policy has been met with positivity. "They like that they can still carry their belongings, but it was a good compromise and meet in the middle for all of us. they're not taking huge bags and leavnig them in the middle of the walkway or under their desk, and they can still carry their belongings and feel like they're secure."

Cleghorn says the goal is to ensure a safe learning environment for students.

