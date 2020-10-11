Riverscape's 'Explore Wabashiki' event

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley's Riverscape program hosted an event Saturday at the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute.

Riverscape partnered with the D.N.R. and the Vigo County Parks and Rec. Department to bring in many fun activities. Like pumpkin and rock painting, bird watching, and even guided bicycle rides around the park.

News 10 spoke with Dan Bradley, who is a member of Riverscape, and he says that not only is this a way to get outside and enjoy the fall-like weather, it's a chance to see Terre Haute in a new perspective.

"We just want the community to come out and to see what a great resource they have here. There is something on the order of 11,000 acres. It's public land and we hope that everyone can come out and look at it."

Construction is underway to build a walkway to connect West Terre Haute to Terre Haute. This will enhance the Wabashiki's experience in the future.