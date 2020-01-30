Clear

Riverscape celebrates 10 years of Healthy Rivers Initiative

The initiative aims to protect 43,000 acres along the Wabash River and Sugar Creek in west-central Indiana.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's been ten years since the launch of Indiana's Healthy Rivers Initiative.

Riverscape celebrated the initiative during today's winter luncheon.

Former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels was honored at the event.

He helped launch this effort in 2010.

It’s the largest land conservation project undertaken in the state.

“Nobody is going to undo this,” Daniels said. “And so that's one thing, I think, sets it apart. This is one thing I know with confidence that my grandchildren and everybody else's will be able to enjoy."

The initiative aims to protect 43,000 acres along the Wabash River and Sugar Creek in west-central Indiana.

Those in attendance got to watch a video about plans to transform the Wabash into a riverfront destination.

Development at Bicentennial Park will play a major role in that.

"Currently Vigo County Parks is administering a recreational trail program grant that will give a short trail in the Bicentennial Park and will also help support the connection of the boardwalk or pedestrian connector to the river bridges. So as the pedestrian connector plans to complete in the next two years we'll see a lot of progress,” Riverside President Michael Shaw said.

The ultimate goal is to make Bicentennial Park the hub for the riverside community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Light Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Vermillion High School is putting inclusion and fun back in sports

Image

Terre Haute sober living facility to host Super Bowl party

Image

Show the library some love with these new signs

Image

Rural King Sees Decrease in Sales due to Mild Winter

Image

Mental health professionals

Image

Fork in the Road: Coco's Café and Wine Bar

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Teens and Taxes: Students learn lessons for life

Image

Riverscapes Luncheon

Image

Sheriff's office searching for deputies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans