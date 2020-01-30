Riverscape celebrates 10 years of Healthy Rivers Initiative

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's been ten years since the launch of Indiana's Healthy Rivers Initiative.

Riverscape celebrated the initiative during today's winter luncheon.

Former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels was honored at the event.

He helped launch this effort in 2010.

It’s the largest land conservation project undertaken in the state.

“Nobody is going to undo this,” Daniels said. “And so that's one thing, I think, sets it apart. This is one thing I know with confidence that my grandchildren and everybody else's will be able to enjoy."

The initiative aims to protect 43,000 acres along the Wabash River and Sugar Creek in west-central Indiana.

Those in attendance got to watch a video about plans to transform the Wabash into a riverfront destination.

Development at Bicentennial Park will play a major role in that.

"Currently Vigo County Parks is administering a recreational trail program grant that will give a short trail in the Bicentennial Park and will also help support the connection of the boardwalk or pedestrian connector to the river bridges. So as the pedestrian connector plans to complete in the next two years we'll see a lot of progress,” Riverside President Michael Shaw said.

The ultimate goal is to make Bicentennial Park the hub for the riverside community.