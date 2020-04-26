River Rat Rodders Car Club goes for town cruise

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is bringing some fun to local communities while practicing social distancing.

The River Rat Rodders Car Club had a 'Hot Rod Town Cruise' on Sunday.

Since they can't have a car show right now, they took their cars and drove them through local communities for folks to enjoy.

This is the first time the group has done a non-stop cruise.

Members said it's all about adapting during these hard times.

"This way it gets the hot rod guys to get out, take their hot rods out. We practice social distancing. Just some way for us to get out, take our wives and go for a ride," said John Gee.

The group cruised through Brazil, Rockville, Montezuma, and Clinton.