River Crests, and Flood Stages

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When things start to flood, we have different terms that we use that mean very specific things.

Those terms are "flood stage" and the "crest" of a river.

To give you a better idea, here's what they mean.

Flood stage is a stationary point.

Along rivers, there is a specific water height that is deemed "flood stage" by the National Weather Service.

For example, if we say the river is going to get five feet above flood stage, that means we will get 5 feet of water on top of the designated flood stage.

When we get above flood stage, that's when we really start to feel the impacts of a flood.

Them there is "crest".

This is the highest point that a river will get to over a period of time.

If it rains in the northern part of the viewing area, the wabash collects more water.

As that water moves south, the river gets higher.

That highest part is the rivers crest.

The good news is, most of us have already seen the rivers crest, and the rivers should be coming down from flood stage over the next few days.