Rising temperatures means rising crime

Crime rates start to rise in the summer months. Indiana State Police Trooper tells us why.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- Unfortunately summer is almost over, but temperatures in the Wabash Valley are still hot. That means crime rates could stay pretty high.

According to Indiana State Police during the hot months of summer, they see crimes rates start to rise.

Trooper Matt Ames said one of the reasons is simply because more people are out and about. He said they also see a lot of get-togethers that involve alcohol. Ames said when heat and alcohol are combined, that's typically when more domestic disputes happen.

But he said overall they see more burglaries during the summer. That's because a lot of people are going on vacations and trips.

Ames said the one thing a lot of people do is post those trips to social media.

"People are trolling social media the entire time and they're like 'oh now we got a window of two weeks', Ames said. "Homes are getting burglarized then at that time due to mistakes of that. What people need to do is be vigilant. They can contact a neighbor and say 'hey could you possibly watch my residence while we're gone'. "

Ames said most burglaries happen from 6 a.m to 6 p.m.

That's when people are out of their homes and at work or running errands.

He said always make sure your doors and windows are locked.

You can also get some smart technology for your home like doorbell cameras so you can monitor your place while you're away.

Ames said if you witness a crime or are a victim, don't hesitate to call 911 so they can get officers to you and prevent more crimes from happening. 

