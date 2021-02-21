Rising rivers and creeks may become an issue next week.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - The Wabash Valley received several inches of snow this past week. And as the temperatures rise, that snow will melt and all that water will have to go somewhere.

The Storm Team reached out to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis to see how our recent snowfall might impact rivers and creeks. NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist, Sam Lashley, says it's a good thing that temperatures will climb slowly over the coming days.

"[We expect]The river there in Terre Haute, to increase to in between about 9 to 10 feet next week and that's well below flood stage. So again, this gradual snowmelt will likely help alleviate flooding concerns along the main river."

Lashley says smaller streams and creeks that feed into the Wabash River may be a different story. More ice and water may get into these areas first. So just remember if you see water over a road, do not drive through it.

The Storm Team will continue to monitor the risk for flooding and rising river and creek levels throughout the next week. Be sure to download our Storm Team 10 App for the latest updates. The App will also send alerts to your phone regarding flooding concerns.