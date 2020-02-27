SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular small-town down is getting closer to reopening after a massive fire.
On Thursday, power crews worked on the electric at the Kat A Korner Diner in Sullivan.
A fire destroyed the diner in November of 2018.
LINK | COMMUNITY REFLECTS ON LOSS OF KAT-A-KORNER DINER IN SULLIVAN
Last October, there was a groundbreaking to rebuild.
We now know the diner has plans to reopen on April 15.
Related Content
- Rising from the ashes: Sullivan County diner destroyed in 2018 fire closer to reopening
- Fire destroys Sullivan County diner
- Diner in Sullivan catches fire, cause unknown
- Sullivan diner fire cause ruled undetermined
- Sullivan County road reopens sooner than expected
- Firefighters work to handle hot spots in Sullivan diner fire, cause under investigation
- Final Fork: Crossroads Family Diner
- Fire destroys Daviess county business
- Sullivan City Pool will reopen in 2020
- Overnight fire destroys McDonald's
Scroll for more content...