Rising from the ashes: Sullivan County diner destroyed in 2018 fire closer to reopening

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular small-town down is getting closer to reopening after a massive fire.

On Thursday, power crews worked on the electric at the Kat A Korner Diner in Sullivan.

A fire destroyed the diner in November of 2018.

Last October, there was a groundbreaking to rebuild.

We now know the diner has plans to reopen on April 15.