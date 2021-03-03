Food and fuel prices are on the rise - here's what's going on

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - At the pump, you may have noticed you've been paying more to hit the roads recently. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.73. This is the highest it's been in over a year and a half.

These price increases stretch further than the gas station. if you visit the grocery store, you may be in for an unpleasant surprise.

"By the time you do groceries, medicine, and gas, it doesn't leave a lot for your regular bills," Shirley Frakes, Terre Haute resident, said.

According to Bloomberg Business, Food Prices are at a 6 year high. This is mainly due to the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Frakes is not the only one feeling this economic burden. In fact, organizations are also feeling the pinch. The Catholic Charities Food Bank in Terre Haute is seeing a change too.

"Certainly as fuel prices go up it has an impact on the price we pay at both the pump and at the shelf," John Etling, Agency Director of Catholic Charities in Terre Haute, said.

The nonprofit serves more than 42,000 people in seven counties. About half of that number is children and the elderly. Etling wants to emphasize that the organization not experiencing any food shortages, but the supply chain lines have been stretched.

"Food is certainly a basic need,” he said. "We want to make sure we are doing everything we can so we can push that food out and get it into the homes of people who really need it."

As the economy continues to change, Etling believes the organization is prepared to handle these rising costs, further helping the increased demand in the community

Both Etling and Frakes agree that fuel prices are the bigger economic issue the community is facing at this moment.