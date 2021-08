CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Clay County animal rescue says it will close again due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

On Thursday, the Exotic Feline Rescue Center announced it would temporarily close to help keep employees, the public, and its residents safe.

The will close beginning August 16.

In the social media post, they said they would honor any existing reservations.

They said they would reopen when they feel it's safe.