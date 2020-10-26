Rising COVID-19 numbers may push Greene County to the next color stage on state health map

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Greene County has seen a rise in positive COVID-19 cases. Health officials from the area say the county will move to Orange in the state's ranking. Since September 21, county health officials say they've seen a steady uptick.

The county recorded 66 positive cases over the last seven days. That's the highest amount they've seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials in the area believe the rising cases are coming from small get-togethers.

They said they have not found a single big event for connected cases. But, officials are saying that people are becoming more relaxed as time so goes on.

They said when people are indoors they are not following the recommended protocols such as wearing a mask and staying socially distant. They even said that people might be getting sick and not thinking they have COVID-19. So, they may not be getting tested.

Shari Lewis with the Greene County Health Department said, "That sniffle, or that mild headache, might indeed be related to COVID. So what you want to do is separate yourself if you're not feeling well."

In case the county does go into the orange zone, health officials said they're prepared. For instance, high school and middle schools will be on a hybrid schedule while elementary schools will remain open.

But, health officials said getting into different colored zones is something we need to try to avoid.

Lewis said, "You know, we're all in this together. I protect you, as you protect me, and we can move forward and we can get through this."

Even if you are feeling slightly ill, health officials urge you to get tested quickly. There are several testing sites across the state. Click here to find the nearest to you.