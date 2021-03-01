Rise in cases of child abuse and neglect

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- At the end of 2020, we got a report from the Indiana Department of Child Services. The report said in the year 2019, the number of Indiana children who died from neglect or abuse had gone down.

But, during the pandemic we have told you before some issues are going unreported, and children could be stuck in a house with their abusers all day.

Glenna Cheeseman is the director for Vigo County Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA. She said they have seen an increase in cases coming across their desks.

She said they are seeing more cases with multiple children, instead of just 1 child per case. Which is adding to their numbers and case load, but she said every county across the state is different.

"Well I can tell ya, across the state is different. Pretty much every county is a little different. We in our county did go up, but other counties went down. So, I can't talk to the state numbers because they're not available yet, but I know in our county our numbers were up. 2019 we saw a 4% increase. 2020 we had a 15% increase of new children to our program," she said.

Cheeseman said if you want to help you can make a monetary donation, but she said the real help they need is volunteers. You can find more information for Vigo County CASA, here.