Rise in anti-Asian violence - How local Hoosiers are making a difference

BLOOMINGTON, IND. (WTHI) - There is a significant rise in anti-Asian violence nationwide. According to the Stop Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Hate Organization, nearly 4,000 hate incidents occurred in the past 12 months. Experts believe this is likely a result of covid-19 stereotypes.

Dina Okamoto is a sociology professor at Indiana University Bloomington. She explains that this number may be even higher, because many go unnoticed.

"I think we are not even seeing the half of it because many people do not report these activities and crimes," Okamoto said. "I think some people if they are harassed, they don't know who to turn to or what to do about it."

Experts say what happened in Atlanta on Tuesday was the result of years of anti-Asian sentiment. Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, died on Tuesday night.

"I would say what happened in Atlanta is part of what has been happening systematically across the country," Okamoto said. "Unfortunately, something like this had to happen to get nationwide attention."

Going forward, the recent shooting is sparking more conversations on how to help Asian-Americans facing hate and discrimination.

Ellen Wu is the director of Asian American Studies Programs at Indiana University Bloomington. She is also a part of Indiana's chapter of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum (NAPAWF). She is hoping to make an impactful change here locally.

"We launched a statewide petition asking Governor Holcomb to condemn and recognize anti-Asian hate incidents and asking the governor in his authority to begin taking proactive measures to support Asian American Hoosiers who have been targeted by these incidents," Wu said.

The petition was officially submitted last Thursday with 1900 signatures and had 32 organizations as co-sponsors. Additionally, the petition is also asking Governor Holcomb to establish an advisory commission on Asian American Pacific and Islander Affairs.

"We really want to create a safer Indiana for all people that live here," Wu said. "This is just one piece of it right now that is so close to home."

Additionally, The Indiana State Senate is working on this issue with a new resolution. It denounces anti-Asian and Pacific Islander racism and any form of bias crime in Indiana resulting from the coronavirus.