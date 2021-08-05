'It scares me...' COVID-19 numbers climb in Sullivan County, this teacher shares her thoughts ahead of school year

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County's seven-day average positivity rate is up, at just over 12-percent. At its peak, that number was 20-percent last November.

News 10 talked with a teacher who works at an elementary school in Sullivan.

Anna Mascari says at first she was hesitant about the vaccine. But then, a family member ended up in the hospital with the coronavirus. Now she says she's an advocate for getting the vaccine. She hopes if more people get vaccinated, things can return back to some sort of normalcy.

She says it seems like numbers are quickly increasing again.

"It scares me because I'm a public school teacher and I don't want our kids to have to wear masks again like they did last year. I hope that we don't have to go virtual learning again like we did the year prior. I just hope that we can get things back to normal and people will get vaccinated," says Mascari.

She hopes her students don't have to go back to wearing masks and social distancing. She feels the measures take away from the school experience.