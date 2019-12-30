Clear

Ring in New Year's in with your kids (at noon) at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

Tuesday is New Year's Eve and there's some fun planned for the kids who can't stay up all night.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 12:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Tuesday is New Year's Eve and there's some fun planned for the kids who can't stay up all night.

The Terre Haute Children's Museum is hosting it's New Year's Noon event.

It's a special version of the ball drop right here in the Wabash Valley.

The balloons will drop at noon on New Year's Eve.

There will be a dance party, karaoke, and more.

The fun starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 2:00 p.m.

It is included with regular admission and free for museum members.

