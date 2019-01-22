Riley restaurant reopens under new ownership

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Pizza City in Riley, Indiana is under new ownership.
Teresa Boiles and Don Bedwell took over the restaurant in early January.
The pair said they decided to take over after the previous owners retired.
Owners say there are some risks to opening the restaurant, but they are ready to take them on.
Owners say the menu and the deals will stay the same.
