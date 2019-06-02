MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Senator Dale Righter will not be running for re-election in 2020.
He says, after much thought and prayer, it's time to close this chapter of his public service.
In a statement Righter said, "Words cannot adequately describe the immeasurable blessing that serving the citizens of east-central and southeastern Illinois has always been."
Righter has held the 55th district Senate seat since 2003. Before that, he served five years in the Illinois House.
Related Content
- Righter says he won't seek another term
- Wellman announces he will not seek third term
- Long Term Forecasting
- This Site's Terms of Service
- Yochum announces attempt at third term
- Vincennes seeks levee certification
- Bill limiting short term rental regulation approved by House
- Indiana schools chief rules out running for another term
- Trump asks GOP chair to serve a second term
- Don’t spank: Pediatricians warn parents of long-term harms
Scroll for more content...