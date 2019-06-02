Righter says he won't seek another term

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Senator Dale Righter will not be running for re-election in 2020.

He says, after much thought and prayer, it's time to close this chapter of his public service.

In a statement Righter said, "Words cannot adequately describe the immeasurable blessing that serving the citizens of east-central and southeastern Illinois has always been."

Righter has held the 55th district Senate seat since 2003. Before that, he served five years in the Illinois House.