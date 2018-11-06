Rides To The Polls

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - If you haven't gotten to a polling place yet and you live in Robinson, Illinois, there's good news for you.

All day they've been giving out free rides through Mass Transit District.

It's a service in many Wabash Valley communities to take people around town where they need to go.

Residents like Holly Cole say they are glad the service is being used for voting, and that people are getting out to vote.

"They pick us up whenever we need to go anywhere, medical appointments, to go to Walmart. So I used it to get here to the polling place because voting is very important to me."

The rides go on all day long, and stick with News 10 for the very latest in election coverage.