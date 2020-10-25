Riders hit the trail for weekend race

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Griffin bike park hosted dozens of young riders for a competition this weekend.

6th through 12th grades battled it out on the hills and slopes.

This was an Indiana Interscholastic Cycling League competition.

We spoke with one rider who says the pandemic has impacted cycling opportunities like this one.

"Because of COVID, there weren't really many. We had to delay them a little bit and it started a little bit late because of COVID and everything," said rider Liam Frankel.

Volunteers worked to set up the park earlier this weekend to ensure everyone could enjoy a safe racing experience.