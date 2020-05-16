Riders hit the National Road Heritage Trail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Riders got out Saturday morning to hit the trails.
It was the first in a series of five monthly bike rides organized by National Road Heritage Trail, Incorporated.
Riders started at Fairbanks Park, went through Terre Haute on the National Road Heritage Trail and ended at the Wabashiki Trail in West Terre Haute.
"It's great to raise awareness for people about this trail that it exists, and it's part of the cross state initative, and it's great to come each year," said Greg Midgley.
This was a 15 mile ride.
