'Ride to Reflect' gives families opportunity to remember lost loved ones on Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 is making it hard for many grieving families. That's as funerals, and memorial services, are being impacted by the pandemic.

This weekend, you can honor lost loved ones through the first-ever "Ride to Reflect".

It's hosted by VNA Hospice of the Wabash Valley and Roselawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

Cars will meet at Roselawn's north entrance on Sunday at 2 p.m. That's where they'll tune in to a radio station for the memorial service and songs.

People can also submit names of loved ones to be placed along the memorial route.

"With everything that's going on, we feel like it's very important to still allow the community members to remember their loved ones," said Shelby Watson, community liason, "and this gives them a chance to honor them, still doing our social distancing."

The ride is Sunday, July 12th from 2-3 p.m.

The event also includes veteran recognition, Nurse Honor Guard and a children's memorial.

Once exiting the event, cars will receive a carnation and memorial bookmark.

Organizers will continue taking names through the week for the event.

To submit your loved one's name call 812-232-7611 and ask for Shelby. You can also e-mail swatson@myhospicevna.org.