Ride raises awareness of suicide

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Two Wabash Valley groups are joining forces to highlight a serious issue.

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. September is national suicide prevention month and those who have lost loved ones are encouraging you to be the one to ask.

The Jeep Junkies group partnered with Team of Mercy to organize a suicide awareness ride. Team of Mercy is a local non-profit helping families after a person commits suicide. Many members have been impacted by suicide themselves. They say they hope events like this encourage people to talk about the issue and give them the courage to ask if they think a loved one is struggling.