Clear

Ride raises awareness of suicide

Two Wabash Valley groups are joining forces to highlight a serious issue.

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: Sep 7, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Two Wabash Valley groups are joining forces to highlight a serious issue.

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. September is national suicide prevention month and those who have lost loved ones are encouraging you to be the one to ask.

The Jeep Junkies group partnered with Team of Mercy to organize a suicide awareness ride. Team of Mercy is a local non-profit helping families after a person commits suicide. Many members have been impacted by suicide themselves. They say they hope events like this encourage people to talk about the issue and give them the courage to ask if they think a loved one is struggling.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
A very nice weekend!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tox Away Day

Image

Pride Terradise

Image

Wag, Walk, Run benefits humane society

Image

Hunger Bust Fun Run

Image

Suicide Awareness Ride

Image

Heroes Day at Farmer's Market

Image

Warrior Ride

Image

Group renovates home for struggling veterans

Image

Saturday Weather Update

Image

Segment 3 In The Zone

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen