Ride for the Fallen allows many to reflect on our fallen heroes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- At least 20 people biked from Veterans Memorial Park to Highland Cemetery on Memorial Day.

It wasn't to see who could get there the fastest.

It was a chance for people to reflect on the freedom so many fought and died for.

The Ride for the Fallen attracted all ages.

They started at Memorial Park passing 7,000 flags.

Each flag represented heroes who died while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Their next stop? Highland Cemetery.

There, they watched as many of their local veterans were memorialized.

For the Griffin family, Memorial Day brings back many emotions.

Dona Griffin says it wasn't easy adjusting to life without her son, Dale.

"The first two years were just in a fog," said Griffin.

Dale Griffin died almost 10 years ago while he was serving in Afganistan.

His death brought his family closer to the community and a passion they all shared.

"Because of his choice to serve our country, riding has introduced us to a lot of people who have similar stories," said Griffin.

Having the Ride for the Fallen has helped Griffin learn the importance of unity.

She told News 10 that the ride has brought her together with many others who have similar stories.

"When we hold hands and e chose to just do a little bit better tomorrow than we did today, we can make a difference. And that was something Dale wanted to do," said Griffin.