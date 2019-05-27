Clear

Ride for the Fallen allows many to reflect on our fallen heroes

Many woke up Memorial Day to ride. The Ride for the Fallen let people remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Posted: May. 27, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- At least 20 people biked from Veterans Memorial Park to Highland Cemetery on Memorial Day. 

It wasn't to see who could get there the fastest.

It was a chance for people to reflect on the freedom so many fought and died for. 

The Ride for the Fallen attracted all ages. 

They started at Memorial Park passing 7,000 flags. 

Each flag represented heroes who died while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

Their next stop? Highland Cemetery.

There, they watched as many of their local veterans were memorialized. 

For the Griffin family, Memorial Day brings back many emotions. 

Dona Griffin says it wasn't easy adjusting to life without her son, Dale. 

"The first two years were just in a fog," said Griffin. 

Dale Griffin died almost 10 years ago while he was serving in Afganistan. 

His death brought his family closer to the community and a passion they all shared.

"Because of his choice to serve our country, riding has introduced us to a lot of people who have similar stories," said Griffin. 

Having the Ride for the Fallen has helped Griffin learn the importance of unity. 

She told News 10 that the ride has brought her together with many others who have similar stories. 

"When we hold hands and e chose to just do a little bit better tomorrow than we did today, we can make a difference. And that was something Dale wanted to do," said Griffin. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Pop up storms possible, but staying HOT.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'We have dealt with Mother Nature every single regatta this year,' University of Texas Women's rowin

Image

Monday starts the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

Image

Ride for the Fallen allows many to reflect on our fallen heroes

Image

Mostly clear, stray shower possible. Low: 70°

Image

Sheriff's office releases new information about underage drinking party bust

Image

Terre Haute man is facing charges after a deadly crash

Image

New restaurant in Terre Haute gives Memorial Day Thank You

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Crash involves several parked vehicles

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus