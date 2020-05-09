'Ride for Heroes' supports local healthcare workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of Wabash Valley riders got together to honor local healthcare workers.

The group started at Jim Davis Restoration, before heading over to Union Hospital for a salute.

They also visited Union Hospital Clinton before heading back to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, and ending the tour at Sullivan County Community Hospital.

"We're riding for the heroes of healthcare. We're going to go to visit four local hospitals and give a pipe salute to them for all they do for us. It's just something we can do, because it feels like we're kinda helpless right now, so it's just our way of saying thanks," said Robert Beal.

Organizers said Saturday's ride was a test run.

They hope to do a bigger ride in June and partner with Cannonball Harley-Davidson to get more riders out to honor these health care workers.