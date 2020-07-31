'Ride and Seek' set for Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cannonball Harley-Davidson is gearing up for a 'ride and seek' event.

Those who take part in the event will have to find each of their five locations in different parts of the Wabash Valley. Once you find a location...you take a picture.

With each picture you take you will receive a ticket to win a prize at the end of the ride.

Event staff told us there's no better way to social distance.

"I mean, there is no other way of social distance than to get on two wheels and feel the wind in your face," Becki Cooksey told us.

It happens on Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm.