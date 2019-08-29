Riddell National Bank opens new Terre Haute location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) -Folks in Terre Haute have a new place to do their banking.
News 10 was there as Riddell National Bank opened its newest location.
You'll find it on us 41 across from the Vigo County Fairgrounds.
Bank leaders tell News 10 they looked for about two years for the perfect location.
They decided the Southside was best to be a part of the restaurants and shops in the area.
