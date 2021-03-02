Richland County works through COVID-19 vaccine wait list after allotment from state fluctuates.

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Richland County gives out its doses of the COVID-19 vaccines at the Olney city park. Every Thursday folks come in to get their chance to get back to a sense of normal. But now there are fewer first shots available.

Public Health nurse Micah Drummond explains, "Patiently waiting for additional doses to come into our county. Of course, the weather affected us several weeks ago. We've seen a decrease in the allotment for our county. So we're trying to best utilize every dose that we receive."

There are doses waiting for those who need their second shot. In the beginning, there were 400 doses a week.

Drummond says, "Each week we're able to get an actual dosage allotment and then a projected dosage allotment for coming weeks. And just because it's projected doesn't mean necessarily that you're going to get it.

On average Richland County gets around 200 doses weekly. But that number fluctuates.

Drummond says, "Scheduling is our biggest challenge. We're not able to schedule weeks in advance. Because we don't know two weeks from now if we'll have 100 appointments available or 500."

The county is focusing on folks currently on the waitlist. Some of those residents have been on the list for around a month. While it's taking time, health officials encourage patience as they work through those signed up.

Drummond explains, "This is a marathon, not a sprint and it will take us months to get everyone vaccinated. But we're giving every vaccine that we have coming in and we will keep working hard until we have all 16,000 Richland County residents vaccinated."