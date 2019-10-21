Richland County teacher earns honors as Illinois Teacher of the Year

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Richland County is home to the 2020 Illinois Teacher of the Year.

The State Board of Education announced the big honor on Monday.

Eric Combs is the band teacher at Richland County Middle School.

Earlier this year, News 10 awarded him the Golden Apple Award.

Mr. Combs started an instrument loan program. He also developed a system for personalized music instruction.