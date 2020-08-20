Richland County resident faces charges after breaking COVID-19 quarantine

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Thursday morning the Richland county state's attorney announced a woman in her 20's is facing Class A misdemeanor charges. The woman tested positive for COVID-19. The state's attorney says she broke quarantine and endangered the public.

Richland County Public Health nurse Micah Drummond says, "If a person chooses to break isolation and is no longer communicating with our office and being cooperative, we don't know where that person has been, where they are going, what they are doing. And that's a concern for the community at large and it endangers the lives of others."

Wednesday Richland County recorded its first COVID-19 death. The number of positive cases is up to 48. Drummond attributes this rise to a few different factors.

Drummond explains, "We've had community spread, we've had cases related to travel, and we've also had an outbreak in a residential care community."

Early in the pandemic, the Newton Care Center in Jasper County suffered an outbreak of its own. Drummond says they are taking lessons learned to deal with their own outbreak.

Drummond says, "We learned a lot from what happened in jasper county and they have helped us tremendously throughout the last week to make sure that we are following the IDPH and CDC guidelines and that we're keeping others safe."

The health office is working hard to protect the community's vulnerable groups. This means contact tracing.

Drummond says, "We're just doing our best to stop this disease and hopefully protect those are most vulnerable. The older population and those who are immuno-compromised. We just want to help save as many people as we can."