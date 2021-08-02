Richland County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Monday 44 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Richland County. That number covers a week's worth of time.

Unvaccinated people made up 80 percent of those new cases.

Officials say the case spike is affecting all age groups. Many of the new cases came in younger people. This includes three new cases for kids under five years old.

Three people have died from COVID-19 in the last week. It's something that hasn't been seen in some time in Richland County. One person was in their forties. The other two were in their 80's.

Results on whether the delta variant is in the community are still pending. But health officials fear it is in Richland County.

Richland County public health nurse Micah Drummond explains, "We're moving into uncharted territory. We didn't see this in the past over the last eighteen months. So we really have to buckle down and take a strong stance against this new delta variant."