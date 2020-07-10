Richland County sees increase in young people contracting COVID-19

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - In just one week four new cases of COVID-19 have been accounted for in Richland county. All of those cases are under the age of 20. Two are children.

Richland County Public Health Nurse Micah Drummond says, "You have a significant increase in the amount of contacts, the number of exposures. We also had Fourth of July weekend where people are ready to get out and be amongst their friends. Things have opened up here and we expected this."

Health officials say those four cases are recovering well. All of them will be spending 14 days in quarantine.

Drummond says, "We are seeing a trend really nationwide and of course statewide we are seeing that as well where that particular age group is seeing an increase."

The increase sparked a number of restaurants to close in-person dining. Musgrove Aquatic Center closed down due to one case being traced back to the facility. Drummond says that contact tracing is vital to slow the spread.

Drummond explains, "We've been working with the school district to keep them updated on what we're seeing and what the trends are. They're working extremely hard right now to develop a safe plan for our children to return to school in the fall."

Drummond says while she may sound like a broken record, it all comes down to three simple things to keep folks safe.

Drummond says, "Even though we've heard it over and over again we want to make sure that we're maintaining that social distance. We want to continue wearing masks, face coverings to protect ourselves and others. And we want to wash hands, frequent hygiene."