Richland County officials say woman violated self-isolation order for COVID-19 - here's where she went

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials in Richland County, Illinois have reported a violation in a self-isolation order by a woman who tested positive for COVID-19.
Now, county officials are warning residents who may have visited the same locations she did.
The violation happened on Tuesday, April 28 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Health officials say the woman, in her 40s, visited Walmart, CVS, and Mach One in Olney.
If you visited any of these businesses, you are asked to contact the Carle Richland Memorial Hospital Respiratory Evaluation Center at 618-392-1700 for symptom evaluation and COVID-19 testing.
