Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Richland County hopes to build new animal shelter

Animal Control says they have outgrown their current facility.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Kevin Gosnell has worked with Animal Control since 2016. He says as a group they do what they can for stray animals in Richland County.

Gosnell says, "We do everything we can in Richland County to help animals. We help other counties when they're in need. We deal with all the shelters throughout the state."

On Tuesdays, shelter workers take animals to other shelters to make more room. That room is filled back up by the following Monday.

Gosnell explains, "We don't have enough kennels for cats. And slash our office. Which we need to get away from. We're stretching as much as we can to get space that we can get."

The building's only other room houses dogs. Only enough room for a little over a dozen kennels.

Gosnell says, "It actually is getting worse. The cat issue is the main issue. We're always full on cats. Always."

Richland County previously scrapped a building project after bids came in too high to afford. They hope this time is different.

Richland County finance chair Bill Clow Jr. explains, "The last time we let out the bids there was a lot of people that weren't aware of the bids being let out. So this time we're going to personally go to them and see if they'd like to bid on it."

Julia Eichhorst is president of Shelter Friends of Richland County. She hopes a new building will help adopt out more animals.

Eichhorst says, "Where people will want to come out and walk the dogs or help clean or whatever. And more adoptions. It's really important to shelter friends that we get as many adopted here as we can."

To donate: Contact Kevin Gosnell at the Richland County Courthouse or Contact the shelter friends HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Unsettled Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin - To be young again

Image

Vigo County Sheriff's Office welcomes a new K9

Image

Special cookout works to honor emergency workers

Image

Work wraps up on new Brazil mural

Image

Crews break ground on a new restaurant on Terre Haute's east side

Image

Hulman Center renovation work nearly one-third of the way done

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce working to get people to the polls for casino vote

Image

Duke Energy talks about the proposed energy rate increase

Image

Why do we sweat?

Image

Scattered storms today...but what can we expect for the 4th?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way