Richland County hopes to build new animal shelter

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Kevin Gosnell has worked with Animal Control since 2016. He says as a group they do what they can for stray animals in Richland County.

Gosnell says, "We do everything we can in Richland County to help animals. We help other counties when they're in need. We deal with all the shelters throughout the state."

On Tuesdays, shelter workers take animals to other shelters to make more room. That room is filled back up by the following Monday.

Gosnell explains, "We don't have enough kennels for cats. And slash our office. Which we need to get away from. We're stretching as much as we can to get space that we can get."

The building's only other room houses dogs. Only enough room for a little over a dozen kennels.

Gosnell says, "It actually is getting worse. The cat issue is the main issue. We're always full on cats. Always."

Richland County previously scrapped a building project after bids came in too high to afford. They hope this time is different.

Richland County finance chair Bill Clow Jr. explains, "The last time we let out the bids there was a lot of people that weren't aware of the bids being let out. So this time we're going to personally go to them and see if they'd like to bid on it."

Julia Eichhorst is president of Shelter Friends of Richland County. She hopes a new building will help adopt out more animals.

Eichhorst says, "Where people will want to come out and walk the dogs or help clean or whatever. And more adoptions. It's really important to shelter friends that we get as many adopted here as we can."

To donate: Contact Kevin Gosnell at the Richland County Courthouse or Contact the shelter friends HERE.