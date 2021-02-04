Richland County holds COVID-19 clinic

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - It's been almost a year since everyone's life changed because of the pandemic. For Ursula Wuthrich, that has meant staying home all to stay healthy.

Wuthrich says "I have not been in a supermarket or in any shop at all. I have learned to buy online and that's sometimes very confusing but I learn to do that."

Wuthrich was one of 400 people who came out to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday's clinic was at Olney's city park community building.

Richland County public health nurse Micah Drummond says, "Actually come into the building. They'll answer the screening questions to see how they're feeling and if they have any allergies. Make sure that the vaccine is appropriate for them before we administer it."

Folks from the TB and Health Department worked side by side with volunteers to get everyone through.

Clinic volunteer Lauren McClain says, "They have really thought the process through. It's been very smooth. All of the people that are coming to get vaccinated are very appreciative and it's just been a really great day."

Thursday's success follows weeks of dwindling COVID-19 cases in the county.

Drummond explains, "People have known someone who have had covid. They have had covid. They have friends and family members who have had covid. It's become more real in that others are realizing that hey this is the real deal."

There was a lot of goodwill at Thursday's clinic. And possibly the first ray of hope that folks like Wuthrich will be able to get back to normal.

Wuthrich says, "I can't tell you how happy I was when on Tuesday I realized I got a spot. Today's a good day."

To get on the waitlist for the vaccine: Click Here