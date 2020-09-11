Richland County first responders pay tribute on the 19th anniversary of 9/11

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Remembering 9/11 began early in Olney Friday morning. First responders along with VFW post #4226 put up American flags along Main street.

Just after 8:30, firefighters with the Olney Fire Department flew the stars and stripes from the department's snorkel truck. Dressed in their best firefighters, police, and EMS saluted old glory as it was presented. The VFW and riders with Rolling Thunder joined those first responders in support.

The flag stayed displayed during the observed times of the attacks. Two firefighters held it in place.

Folks came out of businesses and the courthouse to see the memorial. Quietly remembering all that was lost.

Tony Schmidt with Rolling Thunder says "Not many of them is leaving and it hits me right in the heart too man. It's just a great feeling to know people are that into doing something like this for their community and for their fellow people."