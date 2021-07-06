Richland County fair kicks off after a year off

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - There's a lot of moving parts at the Richland County Fair. 4-H families spend their days taking care of their animals. Across Olney City Park food vendors and event coordinators set up for each night's events.

Richland County Fair president Doug Westall says, "Basically running the same type of fair that we were going to last year. Yes, we hope everybody comes out and spends money."

Covid-19 shut down the Richland County Fair in 2020. That meant the fair queen spent two years in her role. It also meant fair facilities spent an extra year quietly waiting to be used again.

Richland County Fair director Bill Jennings explains, "Remembering just exactly how, well you used to have to do this and this and this. Well and then getting back into that rhythm of a county fair has been a little bit of a challenge."

Jennings spent his 50th year at the Richland County Fair prepping with the rest of the fair crew. That crew spent last week making sure 2021 was business as usual.

Jennings says, "I worked the track yesterday morning for about four hours and it should've taken maybe a couple of hours to get it back to where we could pack it and get the stage on it."

All that hard work has paid off. The only changes many folks will notice are extra hand washing stations to help protect against covid-19. A small reminder of what was lost in 20 20 and what is hoped to be gained going forward.

Westall says, "We've got sanitize stations where they can clean their hands all over the fairgrounds. Trying to do our best to help everybody out."