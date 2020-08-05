Richland County Community Schools works around renovation project for return to classroom

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The plans for returning to the classroom started out not that different for Richland County schools. In-person teaching has been encouraged. But a remote option is available to students who are at risk, have at-risk family, or simply are not comfortable returning during the pandemic.

Superintendent Chris Simpson says, "The plan has several different versions to it. It gets modified as new information comes about."

Class will be in-person five days a week for students kindergarten through eighth grade. However, for high school kids, it's a whole different ballgame.

Simpson explains, "The renovation plan and the pandemic together is not a good combination. You add those two things together. One's plenty and when you add the two together then that makes for a very challenging situation."

High school students will start the year in-person two days a week and remote learning for three days. Half of the students will be in person Monday and Wednesday. The other half will be Tuesday and Thursday. But they won't be on school campus quite yet.

Simpson says, "They're going to be at two different churches during that time period while we're still doing some finishing touches in the final few weeks of the renovation."

Freshmen and sophomores will attend classes at one church. Juniors and seniors at the other. It's an option school leaders say allows students to social distance while still getting in-person learning. While plans have been laid out, they are by no means set in stone.

Simpson says, "We are going to continue to modify it as new information comes out. We are going to continue to tweak it until really the week before."