Ribs on the River: Family fun and it'll stick to your ribs!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's that time of year again to indulge in delicious ribs. Ribs on the River kicks off Thursday afternoon.

The three-day festival hosts nightly music, beer gardens and an assortment of food vendors.

It goes on through Saturday. The event starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday it opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m.

Bands like Hot Rod Lincoln and Big Fun Band will be performing along with many others.

Admission is $3 per person.

Rhonda Eyler and her husband Don Eyler went to the event just last year. They say it was such a good time that they plan on returning this year.

They also say it's an opportunity to be outdoors surrounded by great music and even better food.

"It gives people kind of a chance to get out of their element and be people and enjoy things that makes us the community the way we are. I'm glad that we have park facilities that can host this kind of stuff and we get a lot of people out here to enjoy the stuff," Eyler said.

News 10 also spoke with Eddie Bird. He's the Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Superintendent. He says it's exciting to be able to put this event on this year and hope it can only continue throughout the years with community support.

"It's just something to get away and come out and get some great food and listen to some great music. I just hope the public comes out and supports it so that we can continue to do this each year," Bird said.

For more information on the event, visit the FaceBook page by clicking here.