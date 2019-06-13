Ribfest benefits Clay County Youth Food Program

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – You can fill your belly while also ensuring children are fed this summer.
Ribfest is going on now at the Brazil Page's Save-a-Lot. The store is partnering with Smithfield Foods for this event.
You can buy ribs or pulled pork. A full slab of ribs is $11 and a half slab is $6.
The money from this event supports the Clay County Youth Food Program which is feeding close to 700 kids this summer.
Sales Rep for Smithfield Foods Direct Mark McCollum says, "It's just something that the store owner and I worked with to see what we could do to benefit the community."
McCollum says the turnout has been great and 300 ribs were sold in the first hour.
Ribfest continues until 6pm.
For more information about the Clay County Youth Food Program, click here.
