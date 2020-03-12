TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is ready to serve customers.
Great Giorno held a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
You'll find the restaurant off of Lafayette and Maple Avenue in the 12 Points area.
The restaurant serves Italian food.
Owners say they are excited to bring new business and energy to the 12 Points location.
Several people - including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett was on hand for the ribbon-cutting.
Related Content
- Ribbon cutting held for new Terre Haute restaurant
- New downtown restaurant has official ribbon cutting
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- Refugee family opens restaurant in Terre Haute
- 'Lunch Mob' invades Terre Haute restaurant
- Terre Haute restaurant hosts Master Sommelier
- Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant hiring
- Hope Heals Wellness Spa hosts ribbon cutting
- Campaign announcement parties held in Terre Haute
- New restaurant open for business in downtown Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...