Ribbon cutting held for new Terre Haute restaurant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is ready to serve customers.

Great Giorno held a ribbon cutting on Thursday.

You'll find the restaurant off of Lafayette and Maple Avenue in the 12 Points area.

The restaurant serves Italian food.

Owners say they are excited to bring new business and energy to the 12 Points location.

Several people - including Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett was on hand for the ribbon-cutting.