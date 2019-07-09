Rezoning request for proposed new jail site in Terre Haute City Council's hands

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The proposed location for a new Vigo County Jail is now in the hands of Terre Haute city leaders.

This week, city council members will vote to rezone a part of 'Stu's Golf Course.'

That is behind Honey Creek Mall.

That's where county commissioners hope to build the new jail facility.

President Brad Anderson said it is not a done deal just yet.

He told us it is always a tough call when the decision is out of their control.

"It's kind of in their hands now...to see if they will zone it in the correct way. They told us at one-time f we didn't take the IP (International Paper) property, they would do it. We'll see if they're true to their word," Anderson said.

City leaders will vote on Thursday night.