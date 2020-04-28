Rezoning request for proposed new Terre Haute music venue to go before Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update on efforts to bring a music venue to the former International Paper property in Terre Haute.
The Vigo County Area Planning Department confirmed the rezoning request for the facility will go before the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals.
The meeting will happen virtually on Monday morning.
Tim Drake is part of the group looking to develop the music venue. It will be called 'The Mill Event Center and Amphitheater.'
According to the BZA's synopsis, the center would offer indoor and outdoor entertainment and serve food, beverages, and alcohol.
