Rezoning Project gets defeated in a unanimous vote

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - City council members reached a unanimous vote tonight regarding a challenging rezoning project near the 12 points neighborhood. Several local residents spoke up against the rezoning effort, which seemed to play a role in the nine to zero vote. However, others thought it was a good idea, just not in what they call this family-friendly neighborhood.

For more than a month, the nonprofit Change of Terre Haute had hopes of creating a re-entry housing program for low-level male offenders. This would allow them to have a successful transition from incarceration back to being productive, working citizens.

However, local residents did not agree with the proposed plan for a number of reasons.

"The actual house they picked was not suitable," Garri Knezevich, a local resident, said. "It only had five bedrooms. It was too small, and it would not have the level of achievement even for what they wanted to do."

The proposal had eight to twelve individuals living in a five-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. Additionally, some neighbors said they did not feel safe having this reentry-house in a populated, family-oriented neighborhood.

"There was nothing realistic about their plan as far as achieving their goals as well as keeping the neighborhood safe," Knezevich said.

On the other hand, some local residents saw many benefits to the program, including how it would help many individuals be able to thrive in society once again. Some council members actually agreed with this in the meeting, but it all came down to logistics.

"I got the sense that there was a large amount of support within the council and citizens that spoke for the program," Jeffery Lewellyn, the attorney who worked on the proposal, said. "The concern really went specifically to this property, this home, and the size of the property versus the number of individuals that were going to be living there."

Lewellyn told News 10 that they to bring something like this to the city in the future, just in a less-populated location.