Rex Coffee shouldn't see any changes after Clabber Girl sale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local coffee brand shouldn't see any changes with a major business announcement.

Clabber Girl leaders say the Rex Coffee line will remain as it is.

We received a lot of questions about this after the Clabber Girl sale announcement on Thursday.

B&G Foods bought the iconic Terre Haute company.

At this point, spokespeople say there should not be any Clabber Girl business changes.

Hulman and Company first started selling the Rex Coffee brand in the 1880s.