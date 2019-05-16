Rex Coffee shouldn't see any changes after Clabber Girl sale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local coffee brand shouldn't see any changes with a major business announcement.
Clabber Girl leaders say the Rex Coffee line will remain as it is.
We received a lot of questions about this after the Clabber Girl sale announcement on Thursday.
B&G Foods bought the iconic Terre Haute company.
LINK | HULMAN AND COMPANY SELLS CLABBER GIRL TO NEW JERSEY-BASED COMPANY
At this point, spokespeople say there should not be any Clabber Girl business changes.
Hulman and Company first started selling the Rex Coffee brand in the 1880s.
