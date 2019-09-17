Clear
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of people who started overnight Vermillion County fire

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for setting an overnight fire in Vermillion County.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 5:01 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for setting an overnight fire in Vermillion County.

It happened early Tuesday morning at a vacant home at 15039 S. 5th Avenue in Blanford.

Investigators with the State Fire Mashal's Office found no signs of anyone living in the house and no utilities connected.

Now, they are offering a $5,000 reward for infomration leading to the person or people that started the fire.

If you have any information, call the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office at 765-492-3737 or the Indiana Arson Hotline at 800-382-4628.

