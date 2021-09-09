Revitalization efforts are underway at this historic Shelburn building

SHELBURN, In. (WTHI) - Revitalization efforts continue in Sullivan County, more specifically in the town of Shelburn. Owners of the restaurant Circa 1906 are trying hard to get this eatery up and running.

Now if you come to Circa 1906 you will see a closed sign on the building. But owners are working hard to open the doors again. Circa 1906 opened back on July 1 and closed down on August 3.

Several remodeling projects were more expensive than expected and forced the business to close. The owner and chef Jamie Chesterton says they need the help of community members to start operations back up.

"We're doing a campaign to help raise money to open back up essentially taking a 115-year-old building. I've had to outfit the whole building, we've just run into a few hiccups that were unexpected."

They hope to reopen again by September 17th. They have a goal to reach $8,000 in a month. The executive chef Chris Shelton says he can't wait to see those doors open again.

"This has been a dream of mine. I've been in the food industry for quite a while and when Jamie came and talked to me about this place and we came down here and seen it, we fell in love with it."

Even though they have been closed since August, Shelton has still kept busy.

"I don't take days off I'm always working 7 days a week. If we're not doing a pop up I'm working on menu's I'm working on brunch menus. I'm always keeping my mind moving forward."

Chesterson says there are always revitalization efforts going on in Shelburn.

"The town itself is trying to be a better destination spot and a better place to come to and I definitely want to be a part of that."

So far they've raised more than $2,100. Click here to donate.