Revitalization efforts are underway for the City of Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Revitalization efforts have been in the works for the city of Sullivan since 2012, now different initiatives are being put into play.

The City of Sullivan has been working on its revitalization efforts for a while now. The Sullivan city pool is one of the project's leaders who are focusing on bringing the community together.

These revitalization efforts are being put into place to help improve the quality of life for Sullivan residents.

Mayor Clint Lamb says he's more optimistic than he's ever been.

"Life is returning to normal and ill tell you what life's gonna return to even better than normal in the city of Sullivan," says Mayor Lamb.

Lamb says the pandemic has brought its fair share of challenges but there's been an upside to it.

"We've actually become more efficient because we can have some people working off-site. I don't have to make as many trips to Indy or I don't have to pay a professional engineer to drive from Sullivan to Indy to have a meeting. I can jump on a Zoom call and take care of it in 30 minutes," says Lamb.

Along with the pool, the city is working to expand its trail system and restore neighborhoods.

The mayor also mentioned the importance of small businesses.

"Instead of trying to attract that new business how can we make this community the best it can be how can we increase more customers into their stores. What are we doing for the existing businesses," says Lamb.

With all the new things happening in Sullivan, leaders decided to put someone over the community development.

She is recreation director Jamie Woodruff. She says the city pool will help bring the community more together.

"When I was younger there were always parties there and my parents went there and even or grandparents. And to bring it back and just to have it be a part of our community again is important," says Jamie Woodruff.

The Sullivan city pool is a $2.3 million project. They ask for residents to step up and help. If you would like to donate - click here.