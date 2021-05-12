Clear

Revitalization efforts are underway for the City of Sullivan

Revitalization efforts have been in the works for the city of Sullivan since 2012, now different initiatives are being put into play.

Posted: May 12, 2021 6:34 PM
Posted By: Porsha Williams

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Revitalization efforts have been in the works for the city of Sullivan since 2012, now different initiatives are being put into play.

The City of Sullivan has been working on its revitalization efforts for a while now. The Sullivan city pool is one of the project's leaders who are focusing on bringing the community together.

These revitalization efforts are being put into place to help improve the quality of life for Sullivan residents.

Mayor Clint Lamb says he's more optimistic than he's ever been.

"Life is returning to normal and ill tell you what life's gonna return to even better than normal in the city of Sullivan," says Mayor Lamb.

Lamb says the pandemic has brought its fair share of challenges but there's been an upside to it.

"We've actually become more efficient because we can have some people working off-site. I don't have to make as many trips to Indy or I don't have to pay a professional engineer to drive from Sullivan to Indy to have a meeting. I can jump on a Zoom call and take care of it in 30 minutes," says Lamb.

Along with the pool, the city is working to expand its trail system and restore neighborhoods.

The mayor also mentioned the importance of small businesses.

"Instead of trying to attract that new business how can we make this community the best it can be how can we increase more customers into their stores. What are we doing for the existing businesses," says Lamb.

With all the new things happening in Sullivan, leaders decided to put someone over the community development.
She is recreation director Jamie Woodruff. She says the city pool will help bring the community more together.

"When I was younger there were always parties there and my parents went there and even or grandparents. And to bring it back and just to have it be a part of our community again is important," says Jamie Woodruff.

The Sullivan city pool is a $2.3 million project. They ask for residents to step up and help. If you would like to donate - click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 47°
Another Cold Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo Baseball

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

Sullivan Tennis

Image

SV Softball

Image

Local elementary students hold career fair - for the younger students

Image

Small businesses in Robinson begin to bounce back

Image

Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April causing worry - here's what one local expert says is happening

Image

The bow-tie is back, what does that mean for this week's forecast?

Image

P.I.N.K. of the Wabash Valley picks up another donation

Image

Sullivan project

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1357843

Reported Deaths: 24617
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54365810080
DuPage902661277
Will75240989
Lake66984986
Kane58192769
Winnebago33017472
Madison30439518
McHenry28481285
St. Clair27802512
Peoria23019305
Champaign20563145
Sangamon18656234
McLean18086178
Tazewell16884282
Rock Island14913310
Kankakee14120209
Kendall1297393
LaSalle12488243
Macon10715198
DeKalb9838119
Vermilion9575132
Adams8421123
Williamson7404129
Whiteside7142171
Boone668072
Ogle608781
Grundy586675
Clinton575490
Coles567094
Knox5537142
Jackson500664
Henry493763
Livingston481285
Stephenson473882
Effingham472772
Woodford471876
Macoupin468681
Marion4467115
Franklin444374
Monroe435593
Jefferson4281120
Lee415352
Randolph412784
Fulton390355
Morgan388181
Logan385957
Montgomery370973
Bureau370582
Christian365073
Fayette316855
Perry316060
Iroquois299966
McDonough283047
Jersey268949
Douglas258335
Saline256554
Lawrence240425
Shelby229137
Union225740
Crawford211426
Bond204224
Cass198325
Jo Daviess180624
Warren179646
Clark179133
Pike178652
Ford177646
Wayne177052
Hancock175531
Carroll174936
Richland174440
Edgar169639
White169326
Washington163925
Moultrie160728
De Witt150524
Mason150145
Piatt148614
Clay148143
Mercer146433
Greene143633
Johnson143215
Wabash134512
Massac133640
Cumberland129119
Menard123112
Jasper115018
Marshall106418
Hamilton83115
Schuyler7435
Brown7036
Pulaski6887
Stark63423
Edwards56912
Henderson52514
Calhoun5182
Putnam4813
Scott4771
Alexander46711
Gallatin4584
Hardin38612
Pope3194
Out of IL20
Unassigned02356

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 730969

Reported Deaths: 13434
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1000031743
Lake53771970
Allen40668678
St. Joseph35733552
Hamilton35629408
Elkhart28577442
Tippecanoe22402219
Vanderburgh22310397
Porter18776308
Johnson17970379
Hendricks17244315
Clark12985191
Madison12673339
Vigo12449247
LaPorte11928211
Monroe11893170
Delaware10696186
Howard9924216
Kosciusko9410117
Hancock8284141
Bartholomew8070156
Warrick7784155
Floyd7669178
Grant7060174
Wayne7051199
Boone6700101
Morgan6576139
Dubois6156117
Marshall6050111
Dearborn581378
Cass5808105
Henry5720103
Noble561384
Jackson501773
Shelby491996
Lawrence4546120
Harrison435872
Gibson435492
DeKalb428485
Clinton427453
Montgomery424189
Whitley396139
Huntington391980
Steuben387857
Miami381866
Knox371990
Jasper366047
Putnam360760
Wabash354179
Adams341354
Ripley339770
Jefferson330981
White314354
Daviess297399
Wells291581
Decatur285492
Fayette280762
Greene278985
Posey271533
LaGrange266770
Scott266354
Clay260247
Randolph240781
Washington240732
Spencer232131
Jennings230149
Starke216654
Fountain212346
Sullivan211942
Owen200256
Fulton195440
Jay195130
Carroll189320
Orange183654
Perry183037
Rush173425
Vermillion169143
Franklin168135
Tipton162845
Parke146316
Blackford134932
Pike134334
Pulaski116845
Newton107834
Brown102141
Crawford99814
Benton98614
Martin89115
Warren82115
Switzerland7918
Union71010
Ohio56811
Unassigned0416