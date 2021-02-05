Review complete into allegations against Terre Haute officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A special prosecutor has finished a review into allegations of misconduct made against three Terre Haute officers during an arrest in September of 2020, according to Police Chief Shawn Keen in a statement released on social media.

According to Keen, the third independent review of the situation has been completed and the special prosecutor found “That there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any crime was committed.”

In December of 2020, Keen said he was notified the FBI investigation into the September 20th arrest of Chance Kernstein was completed. He said a review by the Department of Justice resulted in a finding that no federal charges would be filed against the officers involved in this arrest. The Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the FBI investigation and did not find “criminal charges appropriate in regards to the force used by the Terre Haute Police officers in this arrest.”

After receiving that information, there was a departmental level review of the investigation and force used in the arrest was conducted by the department’s ILEA certified defensive tactics instructors. According to Keen, “The findings of those reviews indicated that all three officers acted within policy and their departmental training in regards to the force used to effect this arrest.”

In a post on the department’s Facebook page Keen said, “ Throughout this process, Officers Brian Hall, Daniel Johnson, and Justin Gant had been placed under a cloud of suspicion in the public domain. Their actions have now been reviewed at multiple levels and law enforcement organizations and none have resulted in a finding of any wrongdoing. With this in mind, I want to recognize their heroism and that of the other officers involved in the volatile and dangerous apprehension in this case. Throughout this lengthy process, all three officers repeatedly expressed their desire to return to work with their co-workers. I am grateful to have them and welcome their return to duty.”